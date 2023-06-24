From a dumping ground to a Miyawaki forest: How a government school in Chennai put on its green thinking cap 

June 24, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

Until three years ago, Government Boys High School in Mogappair East had an unofficial “dumping ground” attached to it.

The corners were overrun with bushes. Residents and passers-by added to the squalor by turning these patches into a dumping ground. Anti-socials reportedly turned it to their advantage.

Obviously, for D Vijayakumar, who took over as headmaster of the school in the fag end of 2018, this new posting threw up challenges that he had not bargained for.

Vijayakumar, previously physics teacher at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar, notes the pandemic, ironically enough, put an end to this situation.

“With time on our hands, we spruced up the school premises and made it inviting for students when they returned for in-person classes,” says Vijayakumar.

The first non-profit that the school management was associated with, Rotary Club of Chennai Gems, helped improve the infrastructure at the school. Slowly, other entities in the voluntary and corporate sectors including Exnora Team Green, Indian Oil Corporation, Vidhai Vidhaipom and Gayathri Charities were brought on board.

The school now boasts of a nursery for seedlings and a small space for compositing. A Miyawaki forest adds to the green cover on the campus spread across 3.75 acres.

Water logging being a thorn in its flesh, the school received support that enabled it to invest in 15 recharge pits. “There was some water logging in the recent rains. Earlier, one-and-a-half feet of water would collect on the grounds,” says Vijayakumar.

Recently, the headmaster was presented the Green Ambassador Award by Rotary International District 3232. He received the State Government’s Green Champion award for 2022 for the many green initiatives undertaken at the school.

Vijayakumar says he first tried to win the confidence of neighbours in East Mogappair, personally knocking on each door requesting requesting residents not to dump garbage on the school premises.

“I told them about the green initiatives being taken at the school and how they could also enjoy the fresh air and sunlight,” says Vijayakumar, a resident of Virugambakkam.

Today the neighbours are allies of the school. “We have received help in cash and kind worth ₹50,000 from neighbours who have contributed towards buying equipment, plumbing and other amenities,” he says.

In 2018, there were less than 100 students; and now, strength of the school has swelled to three times the old number.