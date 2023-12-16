From 38 last year, RGGGH treats 61 overseas patients in 2023

December 16, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State’s largest government health facility — Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) — receives patients from the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu every day but it has also treated a small yet increasing number of overseas patients. This year alone, the hospital has so far treated 61 foreigners.

From January 1 to December 16, 2023, a total of 61 overseas patients underwent treatment at RGGGH. Out of this, Bangladesh accounted for the most number of patients at 34. The latest international patient that the hospital saw was a 68-year-old man from Germany.

“The number of international patients treated at RGGGH is increasing. Last year, we treated 38 patients from other countries. In most cases, they travel to Chennai for other purposes and fall sick, and hence, seek treatment at the hospital. For instance, a person who travelled to Chennai came to the hospital after suffering a stroke. We have also had patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and cancers who came directly for treatment,” E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.

This year, RGGGH saw a number of patients from various African countries including Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Sri Lanka. Treatments for various ailments/conditions including diabetes and hypertension, asthma, acute febrile illness, chronic kidney disease and cancers were provided. A few months ago, a patient from Bangladesh underwent angioplasty during which two stents were placed.

The Customs department also brings in a few persons for treatment. This is mainly those who swallow illicit drugs that need to be retrieved.

The recent patient from Germany was diagnosed as H1N1 positive. He had arrived at the Chennai airport on November 27 and experienced breathing difficulty. He was referred to a private hospital, and later, shifted to RGGGH as he did not have sufficient money to meet the treatment cost, Dr. Theranirajan said.

At RGGGH, he was intubated and mechanically ventilated. He had acute exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Type 2 respiratory failure. As his condition improved, he was extubated and kept on CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) for nearly 12 days and that was weaned off slowly.

Whenever an overseas patient arrives, the hospital makes an entry of the passport number, and sends a mail to the respective Embassy only if the person is unconscious or has no attendants, he said.

These international patients fall under the paying category of patients. As Dr. Theranirajan explained, “The State government has fixed the charges for patients from outside Tamil Nadu. A specified charge is fixed for each procedure/test. These are nominal charges. For instance, the patient from Germany, who was treated in the intensive care unit, paid a fee of ₹22,000,” he said.