Friends prepare sweets from heirloom rice varieties

Members of the Nam Parampiryam preparing sweets for Deepavali. Photo: special arrangement

03 November 2021 10:51 IST

The ingredients were sourced directly from farmers

On November 1, the lower classes resumed after they were closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. However, the whole of last week till October 31, Sri Ramana Vidhyalaya Matriculation High School in West Tambaram was kept open for a different use. The premises of the school was used to dry rice and pulses and prepare sweets.

Six friends gathered at the school to prepare Deepavali sweets. They are all members of a group called Nam Parambariyam meaning “our tradition.”

The school has a kitchen but they preferred an open corridor as the cooking entailed deep frying in oil. The week-long preparation got over by 8 p.m. on October 31 and Chandra Selvamani who runs the school and is a member of the group, stayed back to tidy up the corridor to welcome students the next day.

Advertising

Advertising

The friends’ group were against buying ready-made sweets and savouries, as also the ready-to-cook flour to prepare them. They would not buy basic ingredient like flours of rice and pulses from the retailers either. Other things struck off the list: refined sugar, refined oil, maida and polished white rice available in markets. Instead, they took the extra effort to source heirloom rice varieties, millets, cold-pressed oil and other essential ingredients directly from farmers who are said to be practising organic farming and ghee and butter from dairies that are said to have native cow breeds.

“We made Murukku and Thattai from an heirloom rice called Thooyamali. Instead of the polished rice, we used Thinai, a millet to make Adhirasam. Unprocessed sugars – Kandhasari, Karuppatti, Panakalkandu, Vellam and Nattu Sarkarai were used as sweetening agents as a healthy alternative to refined white sugar. Halwa was made from Kambu, another millet, replacing wheat. We avoided wheat because it is said to contain gluten which poses health risks,” says J. Mohaneshawari, another member of the group. This is the first Deepavali the group has come together to prepare sweets.

“Group cooking has helped us to make a wide range of sweets and savouries. We have made Kaju Katli, Coconut Burfi, Adhirasam, Murukku, Laddu, Halwa, and Ribbon Pakoda. Each of us has got close to six kilograms of all these snacks. We are yet to arrive at the cost for each person. However, approximately, it should be ₹.1,500. Had we bought from a shop, the same six kg consisting of all these items would easily touch ₹.4,000,” says J. Mohaneshwari.

Nam Parambariyam group was formed in 2018 to revive indigenous rice varieties and millets and to evolve recipes that promote both health and taste. “Earlier, we tried recipes to make Idlis with Poongar rice, Puttu with rice varieties Kavuni and Kullakar and Mappilai Chamba rice to prepare Idiyappam. In all these recipes, our aim was to do away with the polished white rice which is considered unhealthy,” says Chandra Selvamani.

The group can be reached at 82481 07469.