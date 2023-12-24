Friends of Kannan relaunch Chennai Music Season directory

December 24, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

A group of music enthusiasts have come together to relaunch ‘Reckoner’, a handbook of the Chennai Music Season, brought out for more than 30 years by S. Kannan, who passed away early this year on January 26, 2023.

Since 2018, the directory has not been brought out in the print format as Kannan could not take up this massive exercise due to health reasons and the pandemic. The core team members of Chennai December Season, which is an online directory featuring events and concert reviews, is behind this initiative to revive the book in the print format.

“I had interviewed Kannan for a publication and since then we have been friends. His love for Tamil literature got me closer to him,” says S. Sivakumar, a freelancer writer and musician. Other team members of Chennai December Season — Srikanth Hariharan, Revathi Ram, Fairy and Prasanna Ramaswamy — are supporting the initiative.

The cover page features musicians who have completed a centenary and the penultimate page has a note on Kannan and his contribution towards music and arts.

Sivakumar says the Federation of City Sabhas sponsored the printing of the book. Musician K.N. Sashikiran has also supported the initiative monetarily. Close to 1,000 copies of the books have been printed and given to sabhas for them to distribute to music enthusiasts free of cost.

When The Hindu Downtown featured S. Kannan in 2014, he said the newspaper’s music supplement was the source of information initially. Later, Kannan took it up independently approaching sabhas to send their schedules. For a brief period, the book was sold at ₹2 to ensure no copy was wasted.

Nearly 6,000 copies were printed in those days, and industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti was its greatest patron, Kannan said in the interview.

Kannan’s wife Geetha, who broke down while talking to this reporter, recalls that the entire family would be tied up with this exercise from October to December. “I am happy to see the Reckoner being revived.”