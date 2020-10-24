Friends gift ‘expensive’ onions for wedding

CHENNAI

A couple was pleasantly shocked when their friends gifted them three kilograms of onions — whose prices have sky-rocketed off late — for their wedding reception held in Ponneri on Friday.

Sheeba Suvitha, from Tiruvottiyur, works as a nurse in the Ponneri Government Hospital. She was earlier working in the Government RSRM Hospital in Royapuram. On Friday morning, she got married to Senthil Kumar, an engineer, at a marriage hall in Arani near Ponneri.

On Friday evening, a wedding reception was also organised for the couple. Many guests gave them gifts and congratulated the couple. “My friends from RSRM hospital - Hemalatha, Bharathi, Atulya and Ezhilarasi, Mohana and Raji from Ponneri Government Hospital also gave me a gift. It was packed like a bouquet and had a bow on top. Initially I thought it had flowers but I was shocked to find onions,” says Ms. Sheeba, who added that her husband was also amused.

Since the couple was on the stage, they could not react. “After the function, I laughed my guts out,” adds Ms. Sheeba.

J. Hemalatha, one of the friends, who works as a counsellor in Government RSRM Hospital, said that on Friday after the marriage everyone was discussing the price of onions. “It had touched ₹125 per kilo. We decided to give three kilograms and purchased it from a shop. We packed it well and gifted it.”

Ms. Hemalatha said that more than the couple, their families were amused. “In a lighter vein they asked why they did not get some for them. They added that it was a very useful gift considering the current price of onions,” said Ms. Hemalatha, adding that the gift will remain etched in the memory of the couple and their families.