Freshers’ induction programme inaugurated

A month-long ‘Freshers’ Induction Programme - 2024’ for undergraduate programmes in Computer Science, Economics, Fashion Design, Law, Management and Commerce was inaugurated at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, on July 11. Addressing the gathering, former Chief Secretary Irai Anbu underscored the importance of discipline, communication and listening in every student’s career. Ramesh Bharath, assistant vice-president - Brand Management, Ramco Cement Ltd. and a VIT alumnus, shared his insights. Founder-chancellor of VIT G. Viswanathan pointed out that the long-pending demand for spending about 6% of GDP on education remained unfulfilled. Sekar Viswanathan, vice-president of VIT, was present.