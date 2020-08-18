Freshers gear up for never-before first day of college

Unlike their seniors, they won’t go to the campus but will log in from home for online classes

For first year college students, it will be a novel experience on Wednesday when they start the first day. Unlike their seniors they will not go to the campus. They will log in from home and be introduced to their institution and the professors. This is the because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many city colleges have decided to start online sessions as planned though government arts and science colleges are still in the admission stage. Since neither the University of Madras nor the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has given any clear guidelines, college officials have decided to follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations for online classes, some institution heads said.

Some colleges have decided to launch orientation programmes followed by co-curricular activities and then introduce classroom sessions.

Others are awaiting instructions from government authorities.

Madras Christian College principal P. Wilson said the institution would follow the UGC’s guidelines. “It will be a student induction programme. We will apprise them of the courses and give a virtual tour of the college. We will introduce the courses slowly.”

Orientation programme

The students would undergo orientation programme in the first week.

Women’s Christian College has also planned a series of events to keep the new students engaged. Apart from a virtual tour of the campus, students will have an opportunity to listen to student senate members. They would also be given interactive Zumba lessons, said principal Lilian Jasper.

The students would start with just two-hour class sessions and this would slowly be increased as weeks progress, these teachers said.

Self-financing colleges in the suburbs have not yet considered inducting first year students though.

Some colleges said they were waiting for the admission process in government colleges to be completed.

Sindhi College principal K. Satyanarayanan said the institution would start a bridge course for its students in a week.