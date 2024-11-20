Fresh weather system brewing over the Bay to revive rainfall over T.N. by November 25

A new weather system is likely to revive widespread rain over coastal parts of Tamil Nadu by November 25. Heavy spells are also likely over the delta districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has predicted that an upper air circulation would gather strength as a low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23, and was likely to intensify into a depression over the next two days. The RMC is keeping a track of the system’s intensity and movement towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts.

The department has predicted fairly widespread rain over coastal Tamil Nadu, covering up to 75% of the weather stations on November 25. Heavy rain was likely in seven districts – Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram – on November 25. Some interior parts of the State may also get rain.

However, rainfall may diminish over the State from Wednesday. Only isolated showers are likely till November 24, the RMC said.

With the cyclonic circulation lying over south Tamil Nadu and the adjoining Comorin area, several places in the south coastal and delta districts recorded heavy rain in the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district received the heaviest rainfall of the day, at 10 cm, in the State.

Chennai may experience a largely dry weather and mist in the early morning hours till Thursday. The city has received 55 cm of rain so far, against its average rainfall of 54.4 cm during this season.

Tamil Nadu has so far recorded an overall monsoon rain of 30.8 cm against the seasonal rainfall of 29.7 cm since October 1.

