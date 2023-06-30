Fresh spell of rain covering various districts in Tamil Nadu may begin on July 1, says India Meteorological Department

June 30, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu may experience its next spell of fairly widespread rain from July 1. While June has ended with a normal monsoon rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual increase in rain, which may be heavy in the northern parts and the Western Ghat districts from July 2.

Strong westerly winds and an upper air circulation that is likely to develop may trigger a fresh spell of widespread rain in the State. IMD officials noted that this might bring down the maximum temperature later this week.

On Friday, Madurai recorded 40.3 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature experienced in the State. Most weather stations registered above normal day temperature. Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai, too, had a relatively hot day, with the temperatures touching 37.3 degrees Celsius and 37.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Heavy rain that may lash one or two places in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris and Coimbatore on July 2 may cover more districts on Monday and Tuesday next week and become more intense.

Kanniyakumari, Tiruvallur, Theni, Dindigul, Vellore and Chengalpattu are among the districts that are likely to receive heavy rain. Chennai, too, may receive heavy rain on Tuesday. S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said June saw both sweltering days, extending till June 16, and a record rainfall, especially in Chennai.

The month has ended with a normal rainfall of 53.3 mm, 5% over the average monthly rain in the State during the southwest monsoon. The State is experiencing a typical southwest monsoon, with clear skies during the day that lead to a soaring temperature and thunderstorms in the evening, he said. Meanwhile, the IMD has noted in its outlook for July that most parts of the country may have normal or above normal day temperature.

