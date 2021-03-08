Fresh norms issued for travellers

CHENNAI

08 March 2021 01:39 IST

E-pass is compulsory for all international and domestic passengers who land in the city except those from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Business travellers arriving in Chennai will be exempt from home quarantine if they are here for a stay of 72 hours, according to the new rules issued by the State government. Transit passengers from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, whose final destination is Tamil Nadu, should have a COVID-19 negative certificate and must also give a swab for testing at the airport.

Passengers landing in Tamil Nadu from Europe and the Middle East (except United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa) will have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) before they travel and also declare their travel history (of 14 days ahead of travel).

Passengers from Kerala and Maharashtra must go through seven days of home quarantine and also monitor their health for another seven days.