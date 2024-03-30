Fresh light on Govindappa Naicken Street in Chennai

March 30, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

On a road overrun with people and vehicles, Murugan steps out of a two-storeyed building carrying a carton and places it on a pushcart laden with sacks and boxes. Elsewhere, on another road, trucks cool their tyres, waiting for the loaded pushcarts to “hand over” their cartons to them. When every inch of loading space is taken, a truck would trundle off to its destinations across the city. This routine takes place day-in day-out on Govindappa Naicken Street (off NSC Bose Road), a massive electrical goods market, one that is Janus-faced, one pair of eyes looking to the wholesale pie and the other pair to the retail pie.

A daily-wage earner, Murugan might come across as a foot solider, and that is in fact what he is. But the Murugans are the ones that give the road its character — they characterise the bustle as much as those impatient trucks. It is a crowded market in more ways than one: the two-kilometre-long road is lined with hundreds of shops. The wholesalers and retailers have to be on their toes to make business happen for themselves and their customers. There is stiff competition for every electrical component — bulbs, switches, cables, lights, light fittings wires and so on — both in the wholesale and retail space. A lot rides on the shoulders of the Murugans — the daily-wage earning Murugan on the road loading the pushcarts with cartons and the salary-earning Murugan inside the shop displaying the electrical items for the customer.

The temptation to glorify the handyman and the man Friday is high, but to give in to that temptation would be to ignore what Govindappa Naicken Street (as also every other street with its dominant business in the region) represents: the spirit of entrepreneurship. This spirit is collective in nature. This spirit has responded to challenges and opportunities to shape and reshape the market over the decades.

The market had its genesis in the 1950s. The number of shops and the brands on display could be counted on the fingers. Only retailers were in business, and they had modest ambitions. It took considerable time for Govindappa Naicken Street to be known as an electrical hub. The tide turned only in the early 1970s, recalls Hukmi Chand Shah, the president of the eight-decade-old Madras Electrical Traders Association. In the 1980s, while the old establishments were putting out fresh branches and growing bigger, new establishments were emerging, putting out shoots.

“Today, there are 1,000-odd shops. Generally speaking, the front-facing shops deal with B2C businesses while those tucked inside do wholesale business,” says Hukmi Shah, who also owns M/s Navakar Trading Company Ltd.

The market is characterised by coopetition: a sense of cooperation amidst competition. When a retailer does not have a product in stock, they make calls to the other retailers on the road and ensure the customer gets it without having to go shop-hopping. The same principle can be seen at work in Ritchie Street, the electronics hub. This is why retailers prefer to be in Govindappa Naicken Street, says Lalit M. Shah of Sanjay Electricals.

Rajender Kumar Jain, who owns the Raj Electric Company and has been present at Govindappa Naicken Street for 24 years, says he has seen many small-scale retailers grow into dealers and distributors of big brands and companies.

The challenges

Hukmi Shah notes that a majority of electrical goods are being sourced from manufacturing units located in the NCR region, Mumbai and Gujarat with resultant logistical costs. If more electrical goods manufacturing units sprung up in Tamil Nadu and the rest of south, the tradespeople of Govindappa Naicken Street would breathe easy.

The market has grown too big for the road. “Even shop owners do not have space to park their vehicles, let alone customers,” says a retailer.

“Given the hundreds of load-carriers, minivans and pushcarts that come into the market, along with visitors, every day, the congestion is not a surprise,” says Hukmi Shah, and he adds that if a part of the market is accommodated in a space nearby, the issue of congestion would be partially addressed.

“We would need the government’s help in this matter and we are willing to sit with them and thrash out a solution,” says Hukmi Shah.

I.G. Bhootra of Avinash Cables India Private Ltd., who moved his business to Govindappa Naicken Street in the early 1990s, is on the same page as Hukmi Shah.

This street is clearly home away from home to these tradespeople, and they might even bring themselves to continue living with the congestion, but they most definitely want it addressed.