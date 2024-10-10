Fresh cyclonic circulation likely to form over Bay of Bengal to prolong wet spell over Tamil Nadu

A fresh cyclonic circulation that is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around October 12 would prolong the wet spell over the State that may be intense in various districts till October 16.

Two prevailing weather systems in Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal have pushed moisture into the region. While the system in the Arabian sea is likely to intensify as a depression in two or three days, another weather system is likely to add more reasons to the wet weather over Tamil Nadu till October 16, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

In its bulletin, the RMC has said that most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal would experience moderate rainfall up to 6 cm till October 16.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, many interior places and a few coastal weather stations received rainfall. While seven places registered heavy rainfall, Makkinampatti in Coimbatore district received 12 cm, which was the highest amount of rainfall recorded in the State during the period.

S.Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the interaction between the weather systems would be monitored for the arrival of northeast monsoon. The southwest monsoon must retreat completely from States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in a couple of days for the setting in of the northeast monsoon.

On Friday and Saturday, western ghats and adjoining districts have chances of heavy rainfall and intense rainfall would shift to north coastal and delta districts on October 13 and 14. Some delta districts would get very heavy rainfall up to 24.4 cm on Sunday and Monday.

Places like Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts too have chances of heavy rainfall on Monday, he said.