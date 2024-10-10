GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fresh cyclonic circulation likely to form over Bay of Bengal to prolong wet spell over Tamil Nadu

The interaction between the weather systems will be monitored for the arrival of northeast monsoon. The southwest monsoon must retreat completely from States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in a couple of days for the setting in of the northeast monsoon, says S.Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology

Updated - October 10, 2024 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rain lashed several parts of Chennai city on Thursday.

Rain lashed several parts of Chennai city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

A fresh cyclonic circulation that is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around October 12 would prolong the wet spell over the State that may be intense in various districts till October 16.

Two prevailing weather systems in Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal have pushed moisture into the region. While the system in the Arabian sea is likely to intensify as a depression in two or three days, another weather system is likely to add more reasons to the wet weather over Tamil Nadu till October 16, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

In its bulletin, the RMC has said that most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal would experience moderate rainfall up to 6 cm till October 16.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, many interior places and a few coastal weather stations received rainfall. While seven places registered heavy rainfall, Makkinampatti in Coimbatore district received 12 cm, which was the highest amount of rainfall recorded in the State during the period.

S.Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the interaction between the weather systems would be monitored for the arrival of northeast monsoon. The southwest monsoon must retreat completely from States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in a couple of days for the setting in of the northeast monsoon.

On Friday and Saturday, western ghats and adjoining districts have chances of heavy rainfall and intense rainfall would shift to north coastal and delta districts on October 13 and 14. Some delta districts would get very heavy rainfall up to 24.4 cm on Sunday and Monday.

Places like Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts too have chances of heavy rainfall on Monday, he said.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.