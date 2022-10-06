Fresh COVID cases dip to 404 in T.N.; 504 persons recover 

There were 5,072 persons currently under treatment in State

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 06, 2022 23:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh COVID-19 cases further dropped to 404 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. In Chennai, 91 persons tested positive, which took the city’s total tally of cases to 7,91,088.

Chengalpattu reported 35 cases and Coimbatore 25. There were 22 cases in Kanniyakumari. Dharmapuri and Theni had no fresh case.

The remaining districts had fewer than 20 cases each. The State’s overall tally of cases stood at 35,85,831. A total of 504 persons, including 98 in Chennai, were discharged. There were 5,072 persons currently under treatment in State, of which 2,318 were in Chennai, 344 in Chengalpattu and 285 in Coimbatore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 13,028 samples were tested in the State. So far, 6,95,06,042 samples have been tested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app