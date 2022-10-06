Fresh COVID cases dip to 404 in T.N.; 504 persons recover 

There were 5,072 persons currently under treatment in State

There were 5,072 persons currently under treatment in State

Fresh COVID-19 cases further dropped to 404 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. In Chennai, 91 persons tested positive, which took the city’s total tally of cases to 7,91,088.

Chengalpattu reported 35 cases and Coimbatore 25. There were 22 cases in Kanniyakumari. Dharmapuri and Theni had no fresh case.

The remaining districts had fewer than 20 cases each. The State’s overall tally of cases stood at 35,85,831. A total of 504 persons, including 98 in Chennai, were discharged. There were 5,072 persons currently under treatment in State, of which 2,318 were in Chennai, 344 in Chengalpattu and 285 in Coimbatore.

A total of 13,028 samples were tested in the State. So far, 6,95,06,042 samples have been tested.