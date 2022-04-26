Fresh COVID-19 infections rise to 72 in Tamil Nadu

Staff nurse collecting swab samples for COVID-19 testing in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

April 26, 2022 21:30 IST

State logs 30 recoveries; 1,53,666 were vaccinated

The COVID-19 cluster at IIT-Madras continued to push daily infections in the State. Fresh cases rose to 72 on Tuesday, with Chennai accounting for majority of them at 52. The active caseload crossed 400 in the State.

Earlier during the day, results of 31 more persons returned positive on IIT-Madras campus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from Chennai, fresh cases were reported in eight districts. Chengalpattu logged nine cases and Tiruvallur three. There were two cases each in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram and one each in Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Salem and Vellore, taking the overall case tally in the State to 34,53,679.

A total of 30 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the overall number of recoveries to 34,15,250.

The number of persons currently under treatment for COVID-19 rose to 404. Of these, 255 were in Chennai and 47 in Chengalpattu.

As many as 16,680 samples were tested in the State, which took the total number of samples tested to date to 6,60,89,120. Chennai’s positivity rate continued to register a marginal rise. As per Monday’s data, the city accounted for a positivity rate of 1.5%, while the State’s overall positivity rate was 0.3%.

Vaccination count

COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 1,53,666 persons across the State, which took the coverage of government vaccination centres to 10,35,29,626. Among those vaccinated were 90,325 children aged 12-14 and 33,567 persons aged 18-44.