Fresh COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu fall below the 500 mark

State currently has 5,161 active cases with 2,229 in Chennai

Fresh coronavirus fell below 500 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. A total of 494 persons tested positive for the infection in the State.

Out of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 75, while there were 64 in Coimbatore. Chengalpattu and Salem logged 33 cases each. There were 31 cases in Erode, while 24 persons in Krishnagiri and 22 persons in Kanniyakumari tested positive for the infection. There were 21 cases in Tiruppur.

There were no new cases in Perambalur, while 23 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. The fresh infections took the State’s overall tally so far to 35,68,166.

A total of 537 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries till now to 35,24,970.

The active cases fell to 5,161. This included 2,229 active cases in Chennai, 499 in Coimbatore, 267 in Salem, 265 in Erode and 259 in Chengalpattu. As many as 19,475 samples were tested.