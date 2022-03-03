Fresh COVID-19 infections drop below 300 in Tamil Nadu, seven districts log zero cases

23 districts reported cases in single digits; total recoveries stood at 34,08,373

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu fell below 300 on Thursday. The State reported 292 cases and a single fatality, with seven of the 38 districts reporting zero fresh cases of COVID-19.

As many as 23 districts clocked fresh cases in single digits. Chennai logged 83 cases followed by Coimbatore and Chengalpattu, where 43 and 34 persons tested positive respectively. There were 15 cases in the Nilgiris, and 12 in Tiruvallur.

The State has reported 34,50,333 COVID-19 cases so far. The sole fatality was reported in Tiruvallur. The toll stood at 38,010.

With 778 persons discharged, the total recoveries stood at 34,08,373. At present, a total of 3,950 persons were under treatment for COVID-19. Chennai’s active caseload dropped below 1,000. A total of 984 persons were under treatment in the city. There were 548 active cases in Coimbatore and 420 in Chengalpattu.

A total of 53,194 samples were tested in the State, taking the total number of samples tested to date to 6,45,57,853. As of date, 76,586 beds were vacant in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.

Except for four districts, 34 districts had a positivity rate of below less than 1%, according to Wednesday’s data. The Nilgiris accounted for the highest positivity rate at 1.5%. Chengalpattu’s positivity rate stood at 1.2%, Chennai and Coimbatore logged 1.1% each.