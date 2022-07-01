Fresh COVID-19 infections cross 2,000 in Tamil Nadu

State continued to report nil deaths; active caseload crossed 11,000

Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 cases rose to 2,069 on Thursday. Chennai alone accounted for 43% of the fresh cases with 909 persons testing positive for the infection.

The State had last recorded over 2,000 cases a day during the second week of February. The rise in daily cases pushed the active caseload past 11,000. Presently, 11,094 persons were under treatment in the State. Of this, 4,745 persons were under treatment in Chennai and 1,923 in Chengalpattu.

Chengalpattu logged 352 fresh cases, Tiruvallur followed with 100 cases. There were 96 cases in Coimbatore, 71 in Kancheepuram, 62 in Tiruchi and 61 in Kanniyakumari. Two returnees from Singapore, one each from Bangladesh and the U.S. were among those who tested positive.

With this, the State has recorded a total of 34,75,185 cases. Deaths due to COVID-19 continued to be nil.

A total of 1,008 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 34,26,065. A total of 29,860 samples were tested in the State. The overall positivity rate stood at 6.9%.

As many as 522 beds were presently occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.