Fresh COVID-19 cases surpass the 300-mark in Tamil Nadu

332 persons test positive; Chennai and Chengalpattu account for nearly 70% of the fresh infections

After more than three months, the daily count of COVID-19 cases exceeded 300 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. A total of 332 persons tested positive, with Chennai and Chengalpattu accounting for nearly 70% of the fresh cases.

There were cases in 23 of the 38 districts. Chennai’s daily caseload rose to 171, while Chengalpattu had 66 cases. There were 23 cases in Coimbatore, 16 in Tiruvallur and 10 in Kanniyakumari.

The State has so far reported 34,57,969 cases. As many as 153 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recovered patients to 34,18,312. Deaths continued to be nil.

The rise in fresh cases pushed the active caseload to 1,632. In Chennai, the number of persons under treatment rose to 861. Chengalpattu had 297 active cases, while Coimbatore accounted for 99 active cases. There were 80 active cases in Tiruvallur.

A total of 11,081 samples were tested. So far, 6,68,09,204 samples have been tested. A total of 103 beds were occupied at COVID-19 health centres and hospitals. Of them, Chennai accounted for 53 beds.