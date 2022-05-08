Fresh COVID-19 cases rise to 89 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai logged 30 fresh infections

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu rose to 89 on Saturday. The COVID-19 cluster that had surfaced in a private medical institution in Chengalpattu pushed the daily tally in the State.

Chengalpattu had the most number of fresh cases with 42 persons testing positive for the infection. Chennai followed with 30 cases. There were five cases in Kancheepuram and two each in Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Tiruchi and Vellore. Cuddalore and Virudhunagar reported one case each.

Among those who tested positive were two returnees from Malaysia and Singapore.

The State’s overall tally of cases reached 34,54,306. Another 64 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 34,15,782.

The rise in fresh cases pushed the State’s active caseload. A total of 499 persons were currently under treatment. Chennai had 290 active cases and Chengalpattu 121.

As many as 16,319 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested till date to 6,62,82,673.