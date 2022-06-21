Fresh COVID-19 cases rise to 737 in Tamil Nadu

Active cases increase to 4,366 in State

The daily COVID-19 count breached the 700-mark in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, though the increase in numbers from yesterday (686 cases) was less than 100.

As many as 737 persons tested positive for the infection in the State, with Chennai and Chengalpattu alone accounting for over half of the fresh infections.

The number of persons who tested positive in Chennai crossed 300. The city logged 383 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases so far to 7,55,903. Chengalpattu followed with 128 cases. There were 49 cases in Tiruvallur, 42 in Coimbatore and 26 in Kancheepuram.

A person who returned from the UAE also tested positive. So far, the State has recorded 34,62,297 COVID-19 cases. The overall test positivity rate rose to 4.3% in the State.

The active caseload in the State rose to 4,366 of which, Chennai accounted for 2,103 cases. As many as 322 persons were discharged after treatment in the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,19,905.

A total of 16,808 samples were tested in the State. The bed occupancy in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals increased to 226.