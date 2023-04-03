ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh COVID-19 cases rise to 186 in Tamil Nadu

April 03, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fresh COVID-19 cases rose to 186 in Tamil Nadu, pushing the active cases to 993 on Monday.

Chennai had the most number of cases at 57. Chengalpattu reported 22 cases, while there were 15 cases in Kanyakumari and 10 in Tiruvallur. One person who returned from Thailand tested positive for the infection in the State.

A total of 102 persons were discharged after treatment. Of the total 993 active cases, Chennai accounted for 295 followed by Chengalpattu (102) and Coimbatore (90).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sunday’s data, the overall positivity rate stood at 4.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US