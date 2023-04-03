Fresh COVID-19 cases rise to 186 in Tamil Nadu

April 03, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fresh COVID-19 cases rose to 186 in Tamil Nadu, pushing the active cases to 993 on Monday.

Chennai had the most number of cases at 57. Chengalpattu reported 22 cases, while there were 15 cases in Kanyakumari and 10 in Tiruvallur. One person who returned from Thailand tested positive for the infection in the State.

A total of 102 persons were discharged after treatment. Of the total 993 active cases, Chennai accounted for 295 followed by Chengalpattu (102) and Coimbatore (90).

According to Sunday’s data, the overall positivity rate stood at 4.4%.

