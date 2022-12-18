Fresh COVID-19 cases only in three districts

December 18, 2022 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Only three districts reported fresh infections. Chengalpattu and Chennai reported three cases each. Tirunelveli had a single case.

The State has reported 35,94,305 cases so far. Seven persons were discharged after treatment, which took the total number of recoveries to 35,56,203. The number of active cases stood at 53, of which Chennai accounted for 12 cases. There were no active cases in 20 districts. A total of 4,298 samples were tested, which took the total number of samples tested to 7,00,81,878.

As per Friday’s data, the State’s overall positivity rate stood at 0.2%.