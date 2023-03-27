ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh COVID-19 cases in T.N. goes over the 100-mark after 4 months

March 27, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

After over four months, daily COVID-19 cases breached the 100-mark in Tamil Nadu on Monday. A total of 102 persons tested positive for the infection in the State. The last time that the State reported over 100 cases was on November 8, 2022. Of the 102 cases, Chennai had the most number of cases at 28. Coimbatore and Chengalpattu reported 14 and 10 cases respectively. A total of 76 persons were discharged, while the active caseload rose to 634.

Of the active cases, Chennai accounted for 152 and Coimbatore for 123. There were 86 active cases in Chengalpattu. A total of 2,913 samples were tested.

