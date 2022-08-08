Fresh COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 in Tamil Nadu

After 46 days, Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 count fell below 1,000 on Monday. As many as 972 people tested positive for the infection, taking the total number of cases reported so far to 35,53,670.

The number of fresh infections had exceeded 1,000 on June 23 (1,063) in the State. Of the 972 new cases reported on Monday, 208 were in Chennai. There were 110 cases in Coimbatore and 84 in Chengalpattu. Salem and Erode reported 56 and 45 cases, respectively. There were fewer than 10 cases each in 12 districts. Three districts - Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Tirupattur - reported a single case each.

A total of 1,453 people, including 309 in Chennai, 142 in Coimbatore and 136 in Chengalpattu, were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 35,06,229.

There was no death due to COVID-19 on Monday. The State has reported 38,033 deaths so far.

The number of active cases dropped to 9,408. Chennai accounted for 3,343 active cases, followed by Coimbatore (911) and Chengalpattu (754).

A total of 25,911 samples were tested on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,83,76,479.