Fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 54 in Tamil Nadu

Fresh coronavirus infections fell marginally in Tamil Nadu as 54 persons tested positive on Friday. However, the active cases surpassed 500 in the State.

The cases dipped in Chennai as well. A total of 35 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the city. Fresh cases were reported in eight other districts — 10 in Chengalpattu, two each in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram and one each in Kanniyakumari, the Nilgiris, Tiruchi, Vellore and Villupuram. With this, the State’s tally of COVID-19 cases so far stood at 34,53,883.

A total of 35 persons were discharged after treatment. The number of persons presently under treatment for COVID-19 rose to 507. Of this, Chennai accounted for 337 active cases.

A total of 20,069 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,61,49,589.

IIT-M cluster

Another 11 persons tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT-Madras.

This took the total number of cases in the cluster to 183. So far, a total of 7,104 samples were tested on the campus. The positivity rate stood at 2.6%.

Vaccination report

COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 1,13,272 persons across the State.

This took the coverage of government vaccination centres so far to 10,39,15,228.