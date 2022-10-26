Fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 187 in T.N.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 26, 2022 00:11 IST

Fresh COVID-19 infections dipped further to 187 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Of the 38 districts, six had no fresh cases.

There were no fresh infections in Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Theni and Tirupattur. Chennai logged 49 cases, Chengalpattu 18 and Tiruvallur 10.

The overall tally of cases in the State stood at 35,91,043. As many as 390 persons, including 209 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. A total of 2,736 persons were currently under treatment, of which 1,226 were in Chennai. There were 131 active cases in Chengalpattu, 111 in Coimbatore and 110 in Krishnagiri.

A total of 9,768 samples were tested. So far, 6,97,20,304 samples have been tested in the State.

