Fresh COVID-19 cases dip below 100 in Tamil Nadu

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 21:46 IST

After five months, the number of daily COVID-19 cases fell below 100 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 96 people tested positive for the infection in the State.

It was in early June this year that the State had last reported fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19.

Of the 38 districts, 14 had no fresh case of COVID-19. A total of 24 people tested positive for the infection in Chennai. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 35,93,119. As many as 142 people were discharged after treatment on Wednesday. Currently, 862 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the State, of whom 205 are in Chennai.

A total of 8,033 samples were tested on Wednesday. So far, 6,98,49,400 samples have been tested in the State.

