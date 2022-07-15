Fresh COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Chennai

2,283 persons test positive for the infection across the State

Fresh COVID-19 cases steadily fell in Chennai for the 10th day in a row, even as fresh cases in the State registered a small increase on Thursday.

Across the State, 2,283 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the total number of cases registered till date to 35,10,809.

In Chennai, cases fell below the 700-mark. As many as 682 persons tested positive for the infection in the city, taking the tally to 7,74,426. While there were 367 cases in Chengalpattu, cases rose marginally to 176 in Tiruvallur and 156 in Coimbatore. The daily tally exceeded 100 in Kancheepuram, where 102 persons tested positive as against 77 the previous day.

Deaths due to COVID-19 remained nil in the State. A total of 2,707 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the overall recoveries to 34,54,923.

The number of active cases fell to 17,858. Chennai accounted for 6,351 active cases, while there were 2,928 active cases in Chengalpattu and 1,049 in Tiruvallur. A total of 32,061 samples were tested.

As of date, a total of 810 beds— 288 oxygen-supported, 435 non-oxygen supported and 87 intensive care unit beds— were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.