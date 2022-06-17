Fresh COVID-19 cases breach 500-mark in T.N.

June 17, 2022 01:08 IST

26 districts logged fresh infections; Chennai accounted for almost half of the active cases

After nearly four months, fresh COVID-19 cases exceeded 500 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the active caseload past the 2,000-mark, with Chennai alone accounting for almost half of the active cases.

A total of 552 persons tested positive in the State. The last time the State recorded over 500 cases was on February 25 (507 cases).

The fresh cases were reported in 26 of the 38 districts. Chennai saw a marginal rise in fresh infections, compared to its previous day tally, with 253 positive cases. Chengalpattu reported 129 fresh infections.

There were 32 cases in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram each and 30 in Tiruvallur. Kanniyakumari logged 14 fresh cases, while the remaining 20 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. Three returnees from Singapore, the U.S. and West Bengal were among those who tested positive in the State.

The State’s tally of fresh cases stood at 34,58,997. There were no deaths due to COVID-19. A total of 177 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,18,658.

The number of active cases rose to 2,313. Of these, Chennai accounted for 1,139 active cases followed by Chengalpattu (472). There were 139 active cases in Coimbatore, 113 in Tiruvallur and 92 in Kancheepuram. The State’s overall positivity rate stood at 3.6%.

A total of 15,292 samples were tested. According to Wednesday’s data, Chengalpattu accounted for the highest positivity rate in the State at 9.8%. The Nilgiris followed with 9.1%. Chennai had a positivity rate of 8.1%, Coimbatore and Ranipet logged 4.0%.

A total of 118 beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals. Of these, Chennai accounted for 54 beds.

COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 43,548 persons on Thursday, taking the coverage of government vaccination centres alone to 11,03,68,218.

Among those vaccinated were 21,633 persons aged 18-44. Precautionary doses were administered to 12,16,833 persons till date.