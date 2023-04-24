ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh cases fall below 500 in Tamil Nadu

April 24, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over a week after reporting 500-plus COVID-19 cases a day, Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 count fell to 491 on Monday. The State recorded another death - a 53-year-old woman - due to the infection.

In Chennai, the number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 fell to 98. There were 62 cases in Coimbatore and 34 in Chengalpattu. Two persons who returned from Singapore also tested positive for the infection.

The woman, a resident of Theni, had diabetes, hypertension and acute kidney injury and was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing on April 6. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 18, and died on April 22 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and septic shock.

The number of persons discharged exceeded the fresh cases. While 521 persons were discharged, the active caseload was 3,640. Of this, Chennai accounted for 782 and Coimbatore for 464 active cases.

A total of 6,827 samples were tested in the State.

