Fresh cases dip to 158 in Tamil Nadu

March 07, 2022 23:56 IST

No new cases in 11 districts; one each in 11 others; active cases stood at 2,414

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu dropped to 158 on Monday. Of the 38 districts, 11 had no fresh cases of COVID-19 and 11 others logged a single fresh case. Mayiladuthurai had no active cases.

As many as 24 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each in the State. Among them, 11, including Madurai, Namakkal and Tiruvannamalai, recorded only one fresh case each.

Chennai logged 56 fresh cases, Coimbatore 22 and Chengalpattu 18. Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ranipet, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli had zero cases.

The State recorded two deaths– one each in Chennai and Thoothukudi. The overall case tally was 34,51,171 and toll stood at 38,017.

With the discharge of 512 persons, the total number of recoveries stood at 34,10,740. Presently, 2,414 persons were under treatment for the infection. Of this, Chennai accounted for 653 active cases, Coimbatore 316 and Chengalpattu 266.

A total of 43,382 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested to date to 6,47,54,613 in the State.