Fresh bids for fixing platform screen doors in a section of Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II project

Published - August 17, 2024 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Following the termination of a contractor, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has floated fresh bids to fix platform screen doors for a section of Corridor 4 of the ₹63,246-crore Phase II project.

Platform screen doors were brought into the Chennai Metro Rail system -- in all underground stations -- as part of the Phase I project, to create a safety barrier for commuters. As part of Phase II, the CMRL will fix these screen doors in the elevated stations as well.

Of the three Corridors proposed in the 118.9-km Phase II project -- Madhavaram to SIPCOT (Corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (Corridor 4), and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (Corridor 5)-- passengers will get to take a ride from Poonamallee to Porur, a part of corridor 4, by the end of next year.

To design, manufacture and install these doors in corridor 4, Chennai Metro Rail had given a contract to Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Company last year, but later, they decided to terminate it due to delays.

According to the CMRL officials, the work to install platform screen doors in corridor 4, after detailed discussion, has been divided into two parts. “For the first stretch from Poonamallee to Porur, we will issue what is known as a ‘variation order’ to an existing contractor. Since this stretch is high on priority and has to be completed before next year, variation order helps us save time. For the remaining stretch of corridor 4, from Alapakkam to Light House, we have called for tenders and a new contractor will come on board in a few months,” an official said.

The corridor 4 will see two types of platform screen doors since the stretch is built as half elevated and half underground. Half height doors for elevated stations from Poonamallee up to Power House, and full height doors for underground stations from Kodambakkam to Light House will be fixed.

