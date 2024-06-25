GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

French textbooks yet to reach schools in T.N.

Updated - June 25, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Chennai

Meghna M.

French textbooks are yet to reach State Board government-aided and private schools for Classes XI and XII across Tamil Nadu even after schools reopened for the new academic year 15 days ago.

“Usually the portal to place orders for the requirement of French textbooks is done in the first week of June but this time it has been delayed. It only opened three days ago even after the schools had reopened two weeks earlier,” said a French language teacher from a private school.

Currently the teachers are distributing photocopies of the previously used textbooks to the students. “We had PDFs of it and we can’t put off teaching the syllabus. This was the way ahead,” the teacher added.

According to the teachers this is a yearly occurrence. “Last year, we got the textbooks close to the quarterly exams. This has been the case for all foreign language subjects. Every time we place an order, we are informed that it is out of stock,” said a member of the Indian Association of Teachers of French.

Some schools had also informed students to get their textbooks from shops but there too they were informed that the stock would arrive next week. “It’s difficult to take classes with just oral notes. How do we expect the students to study?” the teacher asked.

An official from the School Education Department denied that government-aided schools had not received the books. “All textbooks were distributed to government, government-aided and corporation schools,” the official said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.