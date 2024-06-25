French textbooks yet to reach schools in T.N.

French textbooks are yet to reach State Board government-aided and private schools for Classes XI and XII across Tamil Nadu even after schools reopened for the new academic year 15 days ago.

“Usually the portal to place orders for the requirement of French textbooks is done in the first week of June but this time it has been delayed. It only opened three days ago even after the schools had reopened two weeks earlier,” said a French language teacher from a private school.

Currently the teachers are distributing photocopies of the previously used textbooks to the students. “We had PDFs of it and we can’t put off teaching the syllabus. This was the way ahead,” the teacher added.

According to the teachers this is a yearly occurrence. “Last year, we got the textbooks close to the quarterly exams. This has been the case for all foreign language subjects. Every time we place an order, we are informed that it is out of stock,” said a member of the Indian Association of Teachers of French.

Some schools had also informed students to get their textbooks from shops but there too they were informed that the stock would arrive next week. “It’s difficult to take classes with just oral notes. How do we expect the students to study?” the teacher asked.

An official from the School Education Department denied that government-aided schools had not received the books. “All textbooks were distributed to government, government-aided and corporation schools,” the official said.