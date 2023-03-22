ADVERTISEMENT

Honour for French teachers from Chennai

March 22, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of the International week of La Francophonie, the Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai honoured two teachers with ‘The Order des Palmes Académiques’’ award for their dedication to the promotion of French Language. 

Lise Talbot Barré, consul general presented the awards to Dr. Sumitra Muthukumar, French teacher at Alliance Française of Madras, and Dr. Navis Sybil Abarna Roy, Assistant Professor of French at the Loyola College, Chennai. The awardees were decorated with the honour at the Alliance Francaise of Madras in Chennai on Wednesday.

The Order des Palmes Académiques is bestowed upon remarkable academicians and professors for exemplary service and merit in the field of academics and science. This national order is entrusted to the person of merit by the French Republic and is one of the greatest honours in the field. 

