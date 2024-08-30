French is optional, not imposed: Chennai Mayor responds to BJP councillor’s appeal to teach Hindi in Corporation schools

Classes for learning French is not imposed, it is only an option, clarified Mayor R.Priya, while responding to Ward 134 Councillor Uma Anandan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who proposed that the Greater Chennai Corporation also teach Hindi language in schools.

The Corporation signed an MoU with Alliance Française of Madras to train students of Chennai Corporation in French language on August 28, 2024. On this move, Ms. Anandan remarked, “Probably... next Latin would be asked to be taught in schools,” which caused an uproar in the Council.

The BJP Councillor added that the Hindi language would be useful for children attempting competitive examinations like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other service examinations which will fetch them job opportunities with the Central government across the country. This can be done free of charge by tying up with the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha.

The Mayor, after silencing the Council, said that French was being offered only an additional option and not imposed on the students.

Ms. Anandan suggested that the English language be taught with a syllabus. Mayor responded by saying, “Students are improving their English language skills by learning a new word daily, and conversation development takes place in all Corporation schools since last year.” She added, “Each nation has its accent —Indians have theirs. We cannot attempt to speak like foreign nationals. English is taught for understanding and communication.”

Earlier, while beginning the councillor’s speech during zero hour, Ms. Anandan thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for considering to rename a stretch in the Golden Quadrilateral Highway Project running in the State after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and a stretch near the Ayodhya Mandapam in West Mambalam under Ward 134 after BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. “The CM said he will consider it favourably,” she said. She also mentioned that many parents appreciated the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.