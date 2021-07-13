French firm to set up medical devices unit at Cheyyar Sipcot

CHENNAI

13 July 2021 00:36 IST

French medical technology firm, Institut Georges Lopez (IGL), is setting up a manufacturing facility for organ preservation solution at Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu. It will establish and operate a plant manufacturing medical devices and solutions for flushing and preservation of organs. An MoU regarding this was signed in May 2020 between IGL India Transplantation Solutions Private Ltd. and the State government.

The company has given an investment commitment of about $2.5 million (₹20 crore) and provide about 30 jobs. It has been allotted two acres of land at Cheyyar Sipcot and approvals will start soon, said a government source.

Guidance Bureau, the department which is instrumental in bringing in investments into the State recently on its Twitter handle, said the IGL unit will enable more life saving transplant procedures through improved quality and length of preservation.

