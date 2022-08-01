French film festival to be held in Chennai

The Man in the Basement, directed by Philippe Le Guay, will open the festival on August 8 at 6.30 p.m. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

August 01, 2022 21:30 IST

The event will run from August 8 to 11 in Nungambakkam

The city will play host to a french film festival from August 8 to 11 at the Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam. The festival is being organised by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation in association with The Consulate General France in India (Pondicherry and Chennai), Institut Français, France and the Alliance Française of Madras. The Man in the Basement, directed by Philippe Le Guay, will open the festival on August 8 at 6.30 p.m. On August 9, Magnetic Beasts, directed by Vincent Mael Cardona, will be screened at 6 p.m. and Vicky and her Mystery, directed by Denis Imber, will be screened at 7.45 p.m. Bloody Oranges, directed by Jean Christophe Meurisse, will be screened at 6 p.m. on August 10. The festival will close with the film Tokyo Shaking, directed by Olivier Peyon, at 6 p.m. For further details, persons interested can contact 9840151956 or 8939022618.

