ADVERTISEMENT

Freezers for bodies to be available on rent at Velangadu crematorium soon

August 31, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation will soon provide on rent freezer for bodies under public-private partnership mode at Velangadu Crematorium on New Avadi Road near Anna Nagar RTO office.

Following an announcement by Mayor R. Priya in March, a deep-freezer facility will be constructed for 10 bodies at a cost of ₹1 crore on a piece of land measuring 2,400 sq ft. 

Two bids were received on May 16 and Flying Squad Ambulance Service qualified in technical bid. The concessionaire has committed to charge ₹3,500 a day to keep the body in the deep- freezer with incremental raise of 5% per annum in the charges on a year-on-year basis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction will be completed in one year and the services will be provided for eight years. The Corporation has launched a drive to clean and beautify all crematoriums in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US