Freezers for bodies to be available on rent at Velangadu crematorium soon

August 31, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation will soon provide on rent freezer for bodies under public-private partnership mode at Velangadu Crematorium on New Avadi Road near Anna Nagar RTO office.

Following an announcement by Mayor R. Priya in March, a deep-freezer facility will be constructed for 10 bodies at a cost of ₹1 crore on a piece of land measuring 2,400 sq ft.

Two bids were received on May 16 and Flying Squad Ambulance Service qualified in technical bid. The concessionaire has committed to charge ₹3,500 a day to keep the body in the deep- freezer with incremental raise of 5% per annum in the charges on a year-on-year basis.

The construction will be completed in one year and the services will be provided for eight years. The Corporation has launched a drive to clean and beautify all crematoriums in the city.