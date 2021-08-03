‘Freedom from hernia’ campaign launched by Chennai hospital

The decision follows a rise in abdominal emergencies, including cancers of the abdominal organs, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a press release said

Chennai Gastro Care has launched a ‘Freedom From Hernia’ campaign from this month, to be continued through the year, to raise awareness about common abdominal issues that should not be ignored.

The decision follows a rise in abdominal emergencies, including cancers of the abdominal organs, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With patients presenting late, they are only provided only palliative care, the organisation said.

The awareness campaign will include videos, talks and newsletters about common symptoms of hernia and the various treatment options will be explained, including elective laparoscopic hernia surgery that can be done as a day -are procedure, according to a press release.

Chennai Gastro Care will also offer consultations. For details, contact 9940024638.