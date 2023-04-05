ADVERTISEMENT

Freedom Day of the Republic of Malta celebrated in city

April 05, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The High Commission of the Republic of Malta and Honorary Consulate of Malta in Chennai celebrated The Freedom Day of the Republic of Malta on Monday, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. According to a press release, the Honorary Consulate of Malta in Chennai celebrated the reception on commemoration of the 44th Anniversary of Malta’s attainment of Freedom on March 31, 1979. The Freedom Day is the anniversary of the withdrawal of British troops and the Royal Navy from Malta, a popular tourist destination with scenic attractions and landscape that serve as locations for Hollywood and Bollywood films. Malta is also one of the largest transshipment ports for Europe. The High Commissioner of Malta to India Reuben Gauci and Honorary Consul General of Malta in Chennai T. Thangamuthu Pillai Shantakumar were present, the release added.

