Free Wi-Fi rolled out at 49 locations

CHENNAI

18 August 2021 00:12 IST

T. Nagar, Marina, Tiruvanmiyur beach, Egmore, and Moolakadai covered

The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced free Wi-Fi via smart poles located at 49 locations across the city.

Residents will be able to use the free Wi-Fi for 30 minutes at the locations where smart poles have been installed.

Smart poles have been installed at seven locations along the Marina beach, three locations along Tiruvanmiyur beach, four locations along the T. Nagar Pedestrian Plaza, four locations along Venkatnarayana Road in T. Nagar, two locations at Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus in Koyambedu, Central Railway Station, Egmore Railway Station, T. Nagar bus stand, Mambalam railway station, Ripon Buildings, Otteri herbal park, Panagal Park, Jeeva Park, Ashok Pillar, High Court, Moolakadai bus stop, TNHB Colony Park in Perumbakkam, Communicable Diseases Hospital Park, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Secretariat Park, Traffic Park near Anna Square, Thamaraikulam park in Pallikaranai and Nanganallur Independence Day park.

Advertising

Advertising

Most of the smart poles had been installed in the central region of the city. A total of 11 smart poles have been installed in the north Chennai region.

The Corporation Command and Control Centre has been monitoring the city through smart poles, which capture video of the locations. The poles are equipped with sensors to detect air pollution and floods.

The smart poles have also started collection of data about traffic, which will be used for initiating measures to reduce traffic congestion.

Corporation officials said the Wi-Fi services are expected to be improved based on similar initiatives by other cities across the country. Other cities have also launched free Wi-Fi.

Based on a study, corporation officials are exploring the possibility of improving the services provided through the smart poles in the city.