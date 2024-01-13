Free training camp in mathematics to be held for highschoolers in May

January 13, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Raising A Mathematician Foundation is presenting the 11th edition of ‘Raising a Mathematician Training Program’ (RAM TP), a week-long free residential camp to be held from May 15 to 21.

According to a press release, the camp is aimed at high-school students with a passion for mathematics. It focuses on cultivating a research mentality. Top 100 students from schools across India will be identified for the programme, which will provide exposure to various areas in pure and applied math, to broaden as well as deepen their understanding of the subject.

Selected candidates will benefit from free participation, including accommodation and training materials. The application deadline is January 31. For details and the selection process, visit www.raisingamathematician.com or contact ramfoundationinfo@gmail.com and 9987375773, the release said.