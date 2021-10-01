Free tele-health service

CHENNAI

01 October 2021 01:11 IST

Cardiologists from Chennai will offer consultations

Week-long free cardiac camps have been launched at primary health centres in Chengalpattu district to mark World Heart Day.

Cardiologists from Chennai-based Rela Hospital will offer consultations. The tele-health service was launched by Collector A.R. Rahul Nath. Senior cardiac surgeons, interventionists and transplant surgeons took part. The telehealth team can be reached at 044-66667777, round the clock.

