Free surgeries offered for poor children with cleft lip and palate in Chennai

November 17, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sree Balaji Medical College has tied up with Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre and Smile Train, India, for free surgeries for children with cleft lip and palate.

D.R. Gunasekaran, medical director, Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, said that there were nearly 70,000 children with cleft lip and palate who are untreated in India. These children lead a normal life after undergoing a simple surgery. “We are offering this surgery free of cost to children affected by this and belonging to below poverty groups,” he said, according to a press release.

As a part of Children’s Day celebrations, the Cleft and Craniofacial Centre of the college organised various competitions in which over 40 children and their families took part. A seminar on the importance of nutrition, importance of feeding and dental hygiene was held on the theme “Health and nutrition for mothers and children with cleft lip and palate”.