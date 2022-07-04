Free online heart health programme
The Cardiac Wellness Institute is organising an online panel discussion on “Cardiac rehab for a healthier you” to raise awareness on the importance of cardiac rehabilitation in people with heart diseases and at-risk individuals.
According to a press release, experts in the field of cardiology and cardiac surgery R. Anantharaman, G. Sengottuvelu and M.M. Yusuf would be the panelists. Priya Chockalingam, clinical director of Cardiac Wellness Institute, will moderate the discussion.
It will be held on July 8 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Registration is free. The link for the registration form is https://forms.gle/KqKoD7UhfzoKNdKu8. Those interested can register by calling 044-43192828, 9940408828 or by visiting the website www.cardiacwellnessinstitute.com.
