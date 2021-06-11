Free online Gita course

ISKCON, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, Chennai, and Studygita.com will conduct a free 18-day online course on the Bhagavad Gita from June 18. A press release from Sumithra Krishna Das, ISKCON Chennai temple president, said that the Gita Made Easy course would be taught in English and Tamil (seperate batches) between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily. After completion of the course, participants would be awarded certificates of completion. Those interested can register at www.studygita.com/register, Whats App 9840229226.