Free NEET coaching started for students of Corpn. schools

26 February 2021 02:39 IST

In the first phase, 101 students will benefit from the initiative

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Thursday launched free NEET coaching for students of Corporation schools.

The civic body will train the students for 100 days under the ‘NEET, Ennal Mudiyum’ (I can) programme. The smart classrooms will have modern digital boards with internet connectivity. In 2019-2020, 11 students of Corporation schools got MBBS admission after appearing for NEET.

With funding from the alumni of the College of Engineering, Guindy, and support from the Inner Wheel District 323, the Corporation has launched coaching for 101 students. Besides, over 2,400 schools will participate in a coaching programme for other higher education courses.

An official said 250 students from 32 Corporation schools were willing to appear for NEET. “We selected 101 students based on their performance in a screening test. The plan was to select 100 students. But two students, who were ranked 100, scored the same marks. We selected them both.”

While 50 students will receive coaching at the Chennai Higher Secondary School in Puliyur, 51 will attend coaching at the Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, M.H. Road.

“Over 80% of the selected students are girls. We will provide transport facilities for the students. The coaching will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. before the board exams. After the public exam, the classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” an official said.

Teachers and parents have demanded more coaching classes.

“We are planning to conduct a second phase of coaching classes. We will start once we get sponsors,” an official said.

Some of the 2,400 students of Corporation schools are likely to get free coaching for getting admission to IITs and other institutes of higher education.