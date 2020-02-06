Free NEET coaching classes from March 26

P.T. Lee ChenglavarayaNaicker Charity School of Excellence will hold free coaching classes for NEET 2020, from March 26 to April 30, from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m in Chennai.
An introductory class will be held on February 9 by S.S. Jawahar IAS (retd.), former principal secretary and honorary director of the school.
For registration, call 2643 0029 or 86680 38347. One can also register directly at the venue till 10.30 a.m. on February 9.
